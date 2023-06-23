Takashi Kiryuthe new CEO of Square Enixhas clear ideas about what i would be problems that have plagued the company’s latest games, which it identified and exposed in its recent financial conference call, of which the full transcript has been released.

According to the document, Kiryu was asked what he thought would be the problems of the publisher’s HD segment games, those for PC and consoles. His answer is that much is due to poor selection and the dispersion of resources. Square Enix’s goal in the near future will therefore be to concentrate resources on major projects.

As an example of concentration of resources, the forfeiture of Luminous Productions, the studio of Forspoken and Final Fantasy XV, within Square Enix was indicated.

Kiryu also answered a question about shortening i launch cycles of the most important games, confirming that this is the path that the Japanese publisher is following:



“We intend to shorten the content release cycle by creating a framework that allows us to launch new titles at a steady pace. This includes not only the most promising titles from the main series, but also many other major titles, which we will continue to nurture.”

Square Enix just launched Final Fantasy XVI, which is currently only available for PS5. At the beginning of 2024, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will also be released, always exclusive PS5 time, the second chapter of the remake of Final Fantasy VII.