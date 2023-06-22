There has come a time when some RPG’s of Square Enix they are having triumphant returns in the form of remakes, we have seen that with final fantasy 7 and now with the announcement of Super Mario RPG. However, there are members of this company who have other interests, specifically to return to the last FF stellar who came to Super Nintendo.

Through a new interview, the producer of the franchise, Yoshinori Kitasecomments that indeed, the members of the team are convinced that they want to bring back Final Fantasy VI. And he has also mentioned that making the game would be a complicated task, mainly because he is working intensely on the remakes of the seventh.

This is what he commented:

I think a Final Fantasy VI Remake would be difficult. Final Fantasy VII Remake is not finished so I can’t think about it. But there are a lot of fans within the company who often ask me ‘when are we going to do a remake of the VI?’

It is worth mentioning, that it has also been rumored for months that final fantasy ix It would also be in production, but it remains unconfirmed for reasons of not removing the main focus of the delivery of clouds. However, attention should now be on installment 16 itself which is released next June 22nd exclusively for PS5.

Via: gamesradar

Editor’s note: The truth is, it is too soon to think of so many remakes, although it would have been better to do this one at VII. And it is that the villain of VI seems more iconic to me compared to Sephirot.