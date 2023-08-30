SQUARE ENIX has released on the net the list of games that will be present at the PAX West 2023which will take place from 1st to 4th September at the Seattle Convention Center, USA.

Playable titles

FOAMSTARS (PS5, PS4)

(PS5, PS4) FINAL FANTASY VII EVER CRISIS (iOS, Android)

(iOS, Android) Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) Little Goody Two Shoes (PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC)

(PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch, PC) PowerWash Simulator (PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC)

(PS5, PS4, Xbox, Switch, PC) STAR OCEAN THE SECOND STORY R (PS5, PS4, Switch, PC)

panel

September 1st – PowerWash Simulator

September 2 — Voices from Valisthea, a FINAL FANTASY XVI Panel



Source: SQUARE ENIX via Gematsu