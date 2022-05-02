According to reporter Jeff Grubb, known for having many connections within the industry, too Square Enix would be on sale. The news comes on the sidelines of the Embracer Group’s acquisition of Eidos and all related development studios for just $ 300 million.

For Grubb, the sale would simply be a way to streamline Square Enix, making it more attractive to potential buyers. To interpret the words of Grubb, who was indeed very cryptic, it is the branch of the company that has produced less results in recent years that has been cut. In fact it was sold off, so as to create a package including only the best part, namely the Japanese one.

Of course there is nothing confirmed about it, but given some acquisitions in recent years, such as that of Bethesda or that of Activision Blizzard, it would not be too surprising if Square Enix also decides to go on the market.

On the other hand, the future of the company currently appears very nebulous. Executives appear to have succumbed to the allure of blockchain and related technologies, which could hugely alter its plans for the next few years.