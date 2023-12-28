













The information comes thanks to a recent interview with Yosuke Saito and Mariko Sato, both producers within Square Enix. None of them went into details, but They mentioned that they are working hard to bring these games in 2024.

Although the information is scarce, it seems that they refer to different projects. In addition, both added that they are already excited to show them. Surely their revelation will come as a surprise or they will even have an unexpected launch. We will have to stay alert.

With Final Fantasy VII RebirthSquare Enix is ​​also working on Visions of Mana by 2024. Not to mention the expansion dawntrail for Final Fantasy XIV. With this pair of secret titles we could expect a great year for the company.

What have these Square Enix producers worked on?

Within Square Enix, Yosuke Saito and Mariko Sato have been behind some well-loved games. In Yosuke's case, he was the producer of Nier, Nier: Automata, Dragon Quest X and the game series Voice of Cards. Perhaps your new job belongs to one of these franchises.

Source: Square Enix

For her part, Mariko Sato was a producer in Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion and Final Fantasy: Chrystal Chronicles – Remastered Edition.With this information we could think that some new return of final fantasy is brewing. What do you think they are preparing?

