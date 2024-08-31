Since Square Enix revealed that it now wants to have a multiplatform projection with its video games, we can’t stop imagining what it would mean to place Final Fantasy XIV on a Nintendo console. It sounds very complicated at the moment, but the successor to the Switch sounds like a platform where it could fall.

During an interview with GameReactor, Square Enix producer Naoki Yoshida was asked about the possibility of bringing Final Fantasy XIV to other platforms and Nintendo enters that conversation.

“I’m sure all the media and our players might suspect that we really want our game to be released on Nintendo consoles, but the concept we have for Final Fantasy XIV is to release our game on as many devices as possible.“Naoki Yoshida said.

“So we hope to achieve that goal. We are working towards it, making progress and we are discussing it. So I hope everyone can expect news in the future.“.

Source: Square Enix

Bringing FFXIV to Xbox didn’t sound like an impossible task, especially since its Series X|S consoles have the ideal features and online infrastructure for players to enjoy this gaming experience.

Currently, the Nintendo Switch cannot handle that task, and we can start with both technical and space limitations. However, the new generation of the Big N could work to achieve that goal.

Final Fantasy XIV: Celebrating the Anniversary

While the MMO arrives Square Enix Regarding what Nintendo’s new platform will be like, we tell you that Final Fantasy XIV is celebrating its 11th anniversary and that means there is a lot to celebrate for its users: the “Warriors of Light.”

This year, an event will be held that started on August 27 and will end on September 11. Those who want to participate must go to Limsa Lominsa and speak to the Wandering Minstrel who is looking for an adventurer who wants to help with the final details for the 2024 celebration.

There are all kinds of items you'll get, like a lamp for your bedside table and also a pictomancer replica for your companion. You'll also unlock several minigames that were available last year.