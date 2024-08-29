Just as promised, Square Enix has already released Visions of Manathe first mainline installment in the Mana franchise in over 15 years, is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Visions of Mana returns to the franchise’s action-RPG roots, taking players on a new adventure with protagonist Val, a newly appointed Soulkeeper, on her journey to accompany her childhood friend and Soul of Fire, Hinna, to the Mana Tree to rejuvenate the flow of mana.

“It’s very exciting to bring players a new main installment of the Mana franchise after 15 years.“said Masaru Oyamada, Producer of the Mana franchise.

“We hope fans are as excited to return to the world of Mana as we are. We’ve worked hard to make this new installment feel like a homecoming for existing fans, while also welcoming new players to the franchise. As you feel the world of Mana filled with the breath of elemental spirits, we hope you’ll witness the story that awaits Val and her friends on their journey.” added the series producer.

Visions of Mana is a love letter to a past you can re-experience

Since the franchise debuted in 1991 under the name Final Fantasy Adventurea spin-off of the series Final FantasyMana’s games immerse players in vibrant worlds, stunning environments, endearing characters, and high fantasy storylines across many genres and platforms.

Building on 30 years of legacy, Mana franchise producer Masaru Oyamada and his team incorporated everything they’ve learned from the past 17 games in the series to ensure that Visions of Mana is a faithful addition to the franchise fans know and love, while also offering fans and new players alike a fresh experience with a new story, new characters, and new gameplay mechanics.

For those who want to try out Visions of Mana before diving headfirst into the full game, a free demo is available on all platforms. Players with save data from the demo who purchase Visions of Mana will receive three weapons for Val, including the “Gladius,” the “Falx,” and the “Horn Lance,” upon starting their playthrough in the full game and progressing through Chapter 1.

Are you ready to play this title?