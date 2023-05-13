Square Enix is very active in recent years, with the publication of multiple games, from the most important AAA and medium-budget works. Among the loudest names of the last period we find for example Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII Reunion, Forspoken and Octopath Traveler II. Final Fantasy 16 is also coming this year and everyone is waiting for details for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth. However, the company is not satisfied and wants to continue to expand: he is in fact considering the idea of ​​creating new studios or buying existing ones.

The information comes from Square Enix financial report who, in one slide, said he plans to “consider mergers and acquisitions, creating new studios, and acquiring minority stakes” to gain access to more external development resources.

Also, Square Enix plans to hire other engineers and developers “to develop not only HD and smart device games, but also content for future cross-platform offerings.”

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is one of the upcoming projects of Square Enix

Considering the tone of the communication, we do not believe that Square Enix is ​​on the verge of announcing large acquisitions, but it is clear that the long-term plan is to expand the company and development opportunities.

In the financial report it was also indicated that sales and profits fell in the fiscal year ending in March 2023, although this was partly conditioned by the fact that a new DLC did not arrive for Final Fantasy 14, a great source of income for Square Enix. For 2024, the company expects better results.