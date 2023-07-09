Square Enix is ​​reportedly “considering” remastering some of its older titles after the success of Final Fantasy 1-VI Pixel Remaster.

Addressing questions at its 43rd Annual Shareholders’ Meeting Q&A, Square Enix’s board members “refrained from sharing information about new titles”, but did acknowledge that it was “considering various ideas [about remastering older titles] within the company”, adding: “we hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements”.

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster | PS4 & Nintendo Switch Launch Date Trailer.Watch on YouTube

“Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster has been well received,” posited one shareholder, as spotted by VGC. “Are there plans to remaster other past titles? Personally, I would like to play Xenogears.”

“We will refrain from sharing information about new titles, but we are considering various ideas within the company and hope that you will look forward to forthcoming announcements,” replied a member of Square Enix’s board, which was a perfectly non-committal response that doesn’t ‘t quite say no, and also doesn’t quite confirm it, either. So watch this space, I guess?

The Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters series released on Switch and PlayStation back in April. The games were previously released individually on Steam and mobile, followed by a series collection, with Final Fantasy 6 arriving last February. The series was then announced for Switch and PlayStation in December.

At the time, some players criticized the pixel remasters for the unreadable font, but now Square Enix will allow players to switch to a pixel-based font that’s closer to the original. Further boost features include the ability to switch off random encounters and adjust experience gained multipliers between 0 and 4.