As part of the announcements for the 30th anniversary of the Mana series, it has been revealed that Square Enix, Warner Bros. Japan and Yokohama Animation Lab are already working on an anime of this property, known as Legend of Mana: The Teardrop Crystal.

This is what Masaru Oyamada, producer of the Mana series, commented on the matter:

“When the animation project was first introduced to me, the Legend of Mana remastering wasn’t even up for discussion. I initially attended the meeting without deep thoughts, but when Warner Bros. Japan’s Mr. Yawata passionately introduced the Legend of Mana animation project (with so much love), I realized that I had to create the game as soon as I could. . Rumor has it that this is how the HD remastering project started. “

You can check out the first image of this anime below:

Legend of mana is a game that originally arrived on the PlayStation 1 in 1999, and on June 24 a remastering arrived on Nintendo Switch, PlayStaton 4 and PC. Unfortunately, this is all the information that is available at the moment. There is no release date, although it was commented that these details will be shared at a later event. Along with the reveal of this anime, it was confirmed that a new Mana console game is already in development.

Via: Gematsu