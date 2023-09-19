SQUARE ENIX has released all the details to follow the events it will hold during the upcoming one Tokyo Game Show 2023. From 21st to 24th September we will be able to follow live via YouTube And Twitch panels dedicated to titles such as FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, FOAMSTARSthe series of DRAGON QUEST and the series Saga.

MILAN (19 September 2023) – SQUARE ENIX® invites fans to tune in to its channels YouTube And Twitch from September 21st to 24th for a series of immersive livestreams from Tokyo Game Show 2023. These English-language supported digital events will feature panels and showcases for a number of upcoming and in-development SQUARE ENIX titles, including FINAL FANTASYTM VII REBIRTH, FOAMSTARSTMInfinity Strash: DRAGON QUEST The Adventure of Dai, DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: THE DARK PRINCE, POWERWASH SIMULATOR and the franchise of Sagaincluding the recently announced SaGa Emerald Beyond. The complete schedule is available below: Thursday, September 21st 2.00 pm (Italian time) – PowerWash Simulator (SQUARE ENIX Japan YouTube channel) A special TGS 2023 program for the acclaimed PowerWash Simulator (out now), where the Japanese localization staff will provide the latest information on this title.

Friday, September 22nd 2.00 pm (Italian time) – ANDIKO KANO’S CRITIKANO HIT: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode (SQUARE ENIX Japan YouTube channel) Broadcast regularly on the official SQUARE ENIX YouTube channel, the series “EIKO KANO’S CRITIKANO HIT” hosts a special episode of Tokyo Game Show 2023! In this episode of the game-focused variety show, join Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), and Masayuki Kibe (game scenario writer) as they visit booths to play some anticipated titles and show viewers around the fair.

Saturday, September 23rd 6:00 am (Italian time) – FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH TGS 2023 Stage The program of the TGS Internship 2023 by FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH will be presented by the developers, including Producer Yoshinori Kitase, Director Naoki Hamaguchi, Creative Director, Tetsuya Nomura (vocally only), along with special Japanese guests.

8:15 am (Italian time) – SaGa Series TGS2023 Special Stage Discover the latest news from the SaGa franchise, starting with the latest arrival: SaGa Emerald Beyond! With a special mini live musical performance scheduled especially for TGS 2023, this SaGa event is not to be missed!

Dominic, 24 September 2:00 am (Italian time) –’Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai Pre-Launch Special Announcement (Square Enix TGS Stream Page Join the team for a special announcement from ‘Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest – The Adventure of Dai’plus a special overview of the world and the monsters players will face and recruit before the game’s official release on September 28th!

5:30 am (Italian time) – Get the Facts – DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince (SQUARE ENIX YouTube) Tune in for an exclusive look at new gameplay footage from the next RPG in the DRAGON QUEST franchise and details on DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince in a special broadcast created by the monsters themselves! An unmissable event for all those who want to find out more about the latest title in the DQM series.

6:15 am (Italian time) – FOAMSTARS (SQUARE ENIX YouTube) Get ready to immerse yourself in an exciting live presentation of the next co-op shooter FOAMSTARS, released exclusively on PlayStation®, with commentary by host Ko Shinohara and the participation of Crystal Noda, Sayaka Okada, k4sen and Noriaki Suzuki. Further information is available at https://tokyogameshow.jp.Don’t forget to join the “FOAMSTARS OPEN BETA PARTY” free and limited-time worldwide on September 29th, available only on PlayStation®5.

