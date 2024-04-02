SQUARE ENIX elected new executive directors yesterday, 1 April 2024. Among these we find the director of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Naoki Hamaguchithe leader of the Team Asano, Tomoya Asano, and others. Below we find the complete list.
- Takashi Kiryu
- Tomoya Asano (new)
- Tomoyoshi Osaki
- Tsuneto Okuno
- Yoshinori Kitase
- Yosuke Saito
- Ryutaro Sasaki
- Hideaki Sato
- Takamasa Shiba (new)
- Hajime Seki
- Takeshi Nozue (new)
- Naoki Hamaguchi (new)
- Takayuki Hamada (new)
- Kei Hirono
- Katsuyoshi Matsuura
- Atsushi Matsuda
- Yuu Miyake
- Naoki Yoshida
Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu
