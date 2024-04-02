SQUARE ENIX elected new executive directors yesterday, 1 April 2024. Among these we find the director of FINAL FANTASY VII REBIRTH, Naoki Hamaguchithe leader of the Team Asano, Tomoya Asano, and others. Below we find the complete list.

Takashi Kiryu

Tomoya Asano (new)

Tomoyoshi Osaki

Tsuneto Okuno

Yoshinori Kitase

Yosuke Saito

Ryutaro Sasaki

Hideaki Sato

Takamasa Shiba (new)

Hajime Seki

Takeshi Nozue (new)

Naoki Hamaguchi (new)

Takayuki Hamada (new)

Kei Hirono

Katsuyoshi Matsuura

Atsushi Matsuda

Yuu Miyake

Naoki Yoshida

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu