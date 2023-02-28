Square Enix announced the merger with Bright Productionsthe study of Forspoken, currently a subsidiary of the publisher. The merger will be effective from May 1, 2023 and is part of the company’s efforts to improve its competitiveness on the video game market, a goal set for its medium-term strategy, as we can read in the meager official press release.

Luminous is active in the development of triple-A games and has great technical experience in the development of development technologies. The two skills will enhance the Square Enix group’s ability to develop games in high definition.