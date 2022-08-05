Square Enix he shared his financials which are currently on the decline, but in all of that he is Final Fantasy XIV to give incredible satisfaction to society.

Total net sales for the last financial quarter (April to June) were 74.8 billion yen, a drop of almost 16% compared to the same period last year, while the operating profit was 14.4 billion yen, a drop of almost 17%. Net income actually increased due to foreign exchange earnings.

However, while the net sales of HD games have been decreasing year after year, the sales of MMO games have been increasing year after year. The proportion of sales of MMO games was for the first time higher than that of HD games, despite the fact that the MMO category consisted of only three games: Final Fantasy 14, Dragon Quest 10 and Final Fantasy 11.

“Paying subscribers for Final Fantasy 14 have increased on an annual basis”, while for HD games “sales have not reached the level of the previous year despite the launch of new titles”.

While Final Fantasy IV was a success, the game at least in this financial year will not receive any further DLC. Also in the fiscal year, the company is preparing for two important releases: Forspoken and Crisis Core Final Fantasy 7 Reunion. Later will come Final Fantasy XVI and Final Fantasy VII Remake Rebirth.

Source: Eurogamer