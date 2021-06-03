Today the ESA has unveiled the official schedule for E3 2021, whose start is just over a week away. Thanks to this information, we have been able to know what day each of the conferences will be held and the schedule of some of them. Square Enix, one of the companies involved, wanted to offer more details. In that sense, now Square Enix explains what games it will show at its E3 2021 conference, of which it has also specified that it will take place at 21:15 hours (Spanish peninsular time) on Sunday, June 13th.
The Japanese company has specified that it will be a space of about forty minutes very focused on video games. In fact, Square Enix wanted to go even deeper and has already revealed that we will have a new look at Life is Strange: True Colors, a first sample of Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, more details of Babylon’s Fall, new information on the expansion of Black panther for Marvel’s Avengers and also the announcement of the new Eidos Montreal video game, responsible for the latest installments of the Deus Ex saga or Shadow of the Tomb Raider.
How to register for the E3 2021 fan portal
Likewise, the GamingBolt portal remember that in recent weeks has sounded strongly Final Fantasy Origin, which would be a new Team Ninja title in Souls style and set in the world of the first Final Fantasy. However, this is nothing more than a rumor and Square Enix has not confirmed anything about it. Now it is only worth remembering that it will be on Sunday, June 13 at 9:15 p.m. in mainland Spain when the conference of the Japanese company takes place in a E3 2021 that promises strong emotions.
