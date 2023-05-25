













Square Enix enters the competitive with its new game Foamstars

This new game is on its way to PS4 and PS5, and as can be seen in the video, it has a noticeable focus on multiplayer action.

The idea is that the players have confrontations between teams of 4 vs. 4 over the Internet by selecting between the different characters that are available.

As its very name suggests the basis of the gameplay of FOAMSTARS It is the foam thrown by the weapons and which covers the combat scene.

This foam has different colors and when thrown onto the stage it makes the floor slippery.

This is used by the participants to move quickly on this substance, as if they were surfing. In the video you can see a surfboard entering the scene.

The foam in FOAMSTARSas seen at the PlayStation Showcase, allows players to build terrain that helps them defend against their rivals’ attacks.

Likewise, this bubbly mixture forms positions that give you an advantage when playing.

That allows you to harass opponents from different positions and keeps the action going throughout matchups. But this foam still has another function.

What do we mean? Well, the idea is to bury the opponents in this foamy mixture and thus win the game in FOAMSTARS.

Of course, you may be wondering which division of Square Enix is ​​in charge of this game or if it is the work of an external studio.

At the moment the information is not available. However, the team in charge will reveal more details in the near future and it is necessary to stay tuned.

Fountain: Square Enix.

Perhaps the most compelling concept of the game, at least from what can be seen in the video, is that the foam tends to build up in a three-dimensional fashion. That is, it has a volume that influences multiplayer games.

Something that appears is that there are different types of weapons that have their own effects. Although the latter could be associated with the characters, which have different styles. It is necessary to know more about it.

