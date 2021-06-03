Square Enix will hold its E3 livestream on Sunday, 13th June at 8.15pm UK time.

Expect a world premiere revealing the new project in the works at Eidos Montreal, plus more information on the lovely-looking Life is Strange: True Colors and a look at the Life is Strange remaster.

Platinum game Babylon’s Fall will also be shown, and there will be an update on what’s next for Marvel’s Avengers, including its upcoming Wakanda expansion.

Eidos Montreal is the talented studio behind 2011’s Deus Ex: Human Revolution and its 2016 sequel Mankind Divided, as well as 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

It’s been years since the team revealed a game of its own (though it has been kept busy assisting Crystal Dynamics with Marvel’s Avengers.) Back in 2017, I reported on Square Enix’s plans to move on from Deus Ex for the time being, and what Eidos Montreal’s next big project was intended to be – another Marvel project, this time focused on Guardians of the Galaxy.

Slowly, publishers are starting to fill in their plans for E3 week. Anything you’re looking forward to?