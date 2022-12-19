Today December 18, 2022 the franchise of final fantasy celebrates its 35th anniversary, and on the occasion of that, Square Enix confirmed not only Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster for Nintendo Switch and PS4, but also revealed that it will have a physical edition.

That will be through a build known as Final Fantasy I-VI Collectionwhich includes the first six games in the series that originally came out on the Famicom/NES as well as the Super Nintendo.

This collection does not yet have a release date, but it will be available sometime in the spring of next year.

Of course, players will have the option, at least digitally, to purchase the titles digitally separately from the eShop or PlayStation Store.

This compilation will be released in two presentations. The first is the standard one and is priced at $74.99 dollars ($1,484 Mexican pesos).

As for the second, its price is higher. is the Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster -FF35th Anniversary Editionwhich includes the six sets of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster more extras.

In addition to its special packaging, it brings an art book, two vinyl records with musical themes, a lenticular sleeve, and eight figures of the characters. Its price is $259.99 dollars ($5 thousand 144.29 Mexican pesos); It’s a great collector’s item.

What’s so special about the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster games?

game line Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster They stand out for respecting the pixel work of the original games. Likewise, it has the same musical themes but improved to offer a better experience.

Square Enix also fixed the user interface for each title to make it more understandable and accessible. In addition to the above, he also decided to add a few novelties to these classic RPGs.

Extras include a bestiary as well as an art gallery and music player. These games are also available on Steam, as well as on iOS and Android.

But as you can imagine, none of these platforms is ideal for a physical launch. That’s why it’s great news to hear that Square Enix gives players such an opportunity. The only thing left to do is keep an eye out.

In addition to Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster We have more video game information at EarthGamer.