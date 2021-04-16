The Japanese company that owns popular franchises such as Final Fantasy, has been in the center of attention these days, especially on social networks, since there had been a lot of rumor about its possible sale. Today, through an official statement, Square Enix denies the rumors and claims not to be for sale, any of its divisions.
This whole story started with a report published by Bloomberg Japan, which talked about various companies and their imminent interest in acquiring Square Enix. Companies like Microsoft, Sony and even Tencent appeared in said report, increasing the rumors. In the writing it was not clear if these companies wanted to acquire all of Square Enix or just its games division, however, all of the above is now officially a rumor.
Square Enix denies rumors and claims not to be for sale
In this tweet, reference was made to the detailed report by Bloomberg Japan. On the contrary, today Square Enix shared a official statement, in which they assure that they do not intend to sell any of their divisions, since the report is not based on any announcement made by the company.
The statement reads the following (translated): “Bloomberg reported today that there is interest from several buyers to acquire Square Enix. However, this report is not based on any announcement by Square Enix Holdings CO., LTD. We do not consider selling the company or any part of its businesses, nor have we received any offer from a third party to acquire the company or any part of its businesses ”.
In this way, all this problem is completely clarified, showing that they were just rumors without foundation.
