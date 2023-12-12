PlayStation makes its main exclusives its strong point: not only The Last of Us, Marvel's Spider-Man and God of War fall into this category, but also some Square Enixincluding Final Fantasy 16.

According to new rumors, it seems that the publications in exclusive on Sony consoles on the part of Square Enix they won't stop here, on the contrary.

It was he who made these statements the well-known leaker I'm a Hero Too on Reseterastating that things will work out “much much worse” first between Sony and Square Enix. In short, an exclusivity that risks becoming increasingly restrictive.

The insider had already declared that, according to the information at his disposal, Square Enix's current PlayStation exclusives (i.e. Final Fantasy 16) will not arrive never on Xbox consoles.

Again according to the leaker, they will be in particular the triple A titles of the studio to land exclusively on PlayStation consoles: should we therefore expect that the next Final Fantasy will never meet Phil Spencer?

Yet, we must remember that precisely Spencer, head of Microsoftmade some statements a few weeks ago regarding the desire to introduce a greater number of titles made in Japan into the Xbox catalogue.

With this new testimonyhowever, the possibility that we were talking about Square Enix titles becomes increasingly unlikely.