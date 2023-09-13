Despite appeals for calm, it seems that Square Enix is not doing very well on the financial front, considering that on the stock market it has lost about 30% After Final Fantasy 16 and growing shareholder concerns about the company’s organization.

As reported by Bloomberg, the company saw losses of approx 2 billion dollars of its value in shares after the launch of Final Fantasy 16, whose reception among the market and critics seems not to have achieved the results hoped for by the publisher, who was focusing heavily on the new chapter of the series.

Although sales do not seem negative at all, as demonstrated by the 3 million announced shortly after the launch on the market, it seems that they are still quite far from expectationsalso considering the budget invested in the development of the game.

In essence, it seems that Final Fantasy 16 cannot reach that “high margin” of earnings expectations that had been hoped for by the company’s top management, which could also lead Square Enix to resort to the PC version of the game earlier than expected to increase revenue. sales.