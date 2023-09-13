Despite appeals for calm, it seems that Square Enix is not doing very well on the financial front, considering that on the stock market it has lost about 30% After Final Fantasy 16 and growing shareholder concerns about the company’s organization.
As reported by Bloomberg, the company saw losses of approx 2 billion dollars of its value in shares after the launch of Final Fantasy 16, whose reception among the market and critics seems not to have achieved the results hoped for by the publisher, who was focusing heavily on the new chapter of the series.
Although sales do not seem negative at all, as demonstrated by the 3 million announced shortly after the launch on the market, it seems that they are still quite far from expectationsalso considering the budget invested in the development of the game.
In essence, it seems that Final Fantasy 16 cannot reach that “high margin” of earnings expectations that had been hoped for by the company’s top management, which could also lead Square Enix to resort to the PC version of the game earlier than expected to increase revenue. sales.
Investor concerns
According to analyst Serkan Toto of Kantan Games, the problem does not only concern Final Fantasy 16 but also the company’s performance before its release. In particular, the fact of having launched a large amount of games which have never achieved particularly positive results, both from a commercial and critical point of view.
Based on what was reported by some internal sources contacted by Bloomberg, it seems that within Square Enix there is a growing concern about theinternal organization of the group, which has long been too tied to individual producers and their great freedom of action on projects. From an investor perspective, analyst Yijia Zhai of Macquarie Capital Securities reported that investors “remain concerned about the company’s development structure and game quality control process, which could limit long-term performance.”
The passing of the baton to new CEO, Takashi Kiryu, however, it could be positive, given the new vision that this seems to bring to the company. With these, Square Enix has already declared that it wants to focus on fewer games of higher quality and size, as well as a new opening towards other platforms such as Xbox.
