Yosuke Matsuda is at the top of Square Enix now since June 2013. Only joining the company in April of the same year, it didn’t take long for the president to climb the ranks. Today, after ten years in charge, it seems the time has come for Yosuke Matsuda to pass the baton; to take his place will be Takashi Kiryu.

The succession will be made official in June, during the 43rd annual meeting of shareholders. The reasons for the replacement appear to be quite simple; Square Enix wants to reinvent itself, evolve from a technological point of view and maximize its creative capacity; a change at the top can certainly give the right stimulus for this to happen. For the new president Takashi Kiryu, the rise to power was certainly longer than that of his predecessor; hired in the planning division of Square Enix in June 2020 he was then promoted to the corporate strategy and corporate communication office in April 2021.

From the protagonist Final Fantasy XVI to Final Fantasy VII Rebirth And Final Fantasy Tactics Remaster Square Enix’s projects for the near future are certainly many and of a certain importance; we don’t know how much a change of this importance at the top of the company could affect his plans for the months to come but, waiting for time to give us an answer, we can only hope that Takashi Kiryu will live up to his great predecessor.