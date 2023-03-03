A big change in the ranks of SQUARE ENIX Holdings will be officially finalized in June, and will see the current president Yosuke Matsuda be replaced by the director of the company Takashi Kiryu.

How did this change become necessary? In the announcement release, the company stated that “given the rapidly changing business environment surrounding the entertainment industry, the change we are proposing is intended to reshape the management team with the aim of adopting ever-evolving technological innovations, and maximizing group creativity in order to to offer even more entertainment to customers around the world“.

Yosuke Matsuda became the president of SQUAREENIX Corporation since April 2013 and of SQUARE ENIX Holdings in June 2013, succeeding a Yoichi Wada.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu