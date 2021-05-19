Developer People Can Fly’s co-op-focussed looter-shooter Outriders received a bit of a mixed critical reception at launch, but publisher Square Enix seems pretty happy with the public response, saying the game is “poised to be the company’s next big franchise” after 3.5m unique players flocked to the experience in its first month.

Things didn’t exactly start off smoothly for Outriders when it launched on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC at the start of April, of course, with server woes leaving many players unable to access the game for almost three days. Despite those early wobbles, Square now says Outriders has seen over 3.5 million unique players since launch, amassing an “average play times of over 30 hours” and “extremely high engagement for co-operative play”.

At least some of its success can probably be attributed to its day-one launch on Xbox Game Pass, but regardless, Square says Outriders is now on track to become the company’s “next major franchise”, suggesting more installments could eventually be on the way – not bad for a game many had written off after some early, rather underwhelming reveals.

Let’s Play Outriders PS5 Demo.

For its part, People Can Fly says it’s “very grateful for the community’s support and feedback”, and offers assurances it will “continue to listen carefully” and that it’s “committed to improving and enhancing the experience in the coming weeks and months.”

Those still curious about Outriders can take the game for a spin via its demo on the PlayStation and Xbox stores, as well as Steam and GeForce Now on PC. Additionally, Square says it’ll be celebrating today’s news with various “limited-time price promotions” across all platforms, starting now-ish and running until the end of May.

Eurogamer, if you’re wondering, quite liked Outriders once its launch woes had settled, calling it a “smart if familiar” shooter. “While it’s unlikely to make fans of those of you who’ve sampled the shooters that came before it and left unsatisfied,” wrote contributor Vikki Blake in her review, “as a die-hard Guardian and card-carrying fangirl of the genre, Outriders tickles me in all the right places. Offering gunplay that feels solid and satisfying and an array of additional powers and abilities to keep combat fresh and exciting, I can only admit that Outriders has surprised me in all the right ways. Maybe it’ll surprise you, too. “