Square Enix is ​​continuing its multiplatform strategy with the release of two Mana games and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters on Xbox.

As announced today by Microsoft at the Tokyo Game Show, Trials of Mana, Legend of Mana and the Final Fantasy Pixel Remasters are all available today across Xbox Series X/S and PC.

“Our partnership with Square Enix is ​​stronger than ever,” boasted Sarah Bond, president of Xbox.

Final Fantasy I-VI Pixel Remaster | TGS Xbox AnnouncementWatch on YouTube

While the two Mana games are available on Game Pass, the Final Fantasy games are not. The upcoming Dragon Quest 3 HD-2D Remake is also coming to Xbox, but not Game Pass.

The Pixel Remasters include the first six Final Fantasy games, remastered to HD standards and with fresh musical orchestrations.

Trials of Mana is a 2020 remake of the 1995 SNES game of the same name, while Legend of Mana was originally released in 1999 for the PlayStation. It was previously rumored the latest release, Visions of Mana, would be coming to Game Pass, but this was denied by Xbox.

More details are available on Xbox Wire.

Back in May, Square Enix stated it was “aggressively pursuing” a multiplatform strategy, which would include Xbox. It’s part of a move to “diversify earnings opportunities.”

At the same time, although only recently made public, the company admitted profits for Final Fantasy 16 and Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth “did not meet expectations”, but there’s no news yet on whether these games will also make the jump to Xbox.

These aren’t the only Square Enix games arriving on other platforms, though.

Announced yesterday, tactical RPG Triangle Strategy is heading to Meta Quest VR headsets on 31st October. It will bring a new perspective on the isometric game, allowing the camera to be freely moved and selected units and move directly using VR controllers.



To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Manage cookie settings

At Gamescom, Eurogamer spoke with Final Fantasy 14 producer and director Naoki Yoshida about bringing more Square Enix games to Xbox following the success of the MMORPG.

“So now we are moving towards the policy of releasing our games on a multiplatform basis, and we really want as many players as possible to play our titles,” he said. “So with Final Fantasy 14 as the starting point, we do want to release more Square Enix games on Xbox, and there will be more of our titles released on Xbox. So I hope players will look forward to future things to come on the platform “