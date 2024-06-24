In short, Square Enix asks players with Early Access Of Don’t give spoilers to all those who will arrive later within the expansion. This is a legitimate request, but as always there will be some who would rather ruin the fun for everyone else.

Square Enix is ​​ready to release early access Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail , the new expansion of the popular MMORPG. The release date is June 28th and getting closer. However, the company made a request to players via its official blog.

Square Enix’s words on Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail spoilers

The Japanese company wrote, in translation: “During the early access period, there will be no restrictions on content that may be discussed, published or streamed in accordance with the Material License Agreement. However, we ask Early Access users to be respectful and do their best to avoid posting content containing spoilers, as some players may begin using the game after the official launch or play at their own pace.”

We remember that Early access ends July 5th. You will essentially have a week to play the expansion in advance or, failing that, to be careful not to suffer spoilers from players who have pre-ordered their copy of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail.

Square Enix also explains that it will begin to send Dawntrail codes from June 24th (i.e. today) for those who purchased the expansion from the Square Enix Store. Sending is not simultaneous worldwide and will occur in blocks. Some may therefore receive it before others.

Finally, we remind you that this new expansion is on offer on Instant Gaming.