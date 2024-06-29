In May 2021, as part of announcements related to Dragon Quest’s anniversary at the time, Square Enix confirmed that a remake of Dragon Quest IIIas well as possible similar works of the first two installments, were already in development. However, It took three years until we had new information about this project, something Team Asano greatly regretted.

During a recent post on his official Twitter account, Team Asano, The team responsible for producing all HD-2D style games has apologized for the long waiting period. between the announcement and confirmation of the release date. This is what was said about it:

“We have been told that it has been too long since we announced the start of development, but this is not unusual as all of our titles have taken between 3 and 4 years to develop. However, the (initial) announcement was too early compared to others (we are reflecting on this). So thank you very much for waiting.”

開発開始の発表から時間かかりすぎ、と言われちゃってましたが、これまでの私たちのタイトルはいずれもすべて開発に3、４年かけてますので実は特別なことではなかったりします。 The author of The New York Times’s “The New York Times” ということでして、どうぞよろしくお願いしますm_ _m

Team Asano has noted that a development period of three to four years is normal for a project of theirs, but they do regret revealing this remake early. In comparison, titles like Octopath Traveler II or the remake of Live a Live They were announced a year, at most, before their release.

Fortunately, the wait is about to end, since the remake of Dragon Quest III will be available on November 14th, followed by a remake of Dragon Quest I-II planned for 2025. In related topics, you can learn more about Dragon Quest III HD-2D here. Likewise, there will be a demo of this title.

Author’s Note:

I can’t wait, I just can’t wait for the release of the remake of Dragon Quest III. All those who have had the opportunity to enjoy this title know how charming it is, especially for all those who played the first two installments.

Via: VGC