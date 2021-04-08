In just a couple of weeks, NieR Replicant will be available in stores around the world, thus bringing the return to the original story that led to the creation of the successful NieR Automata. From the development team, it was confirmed a couple of days ago that the game is already gold, so it is now officially finished.

However, despite the few days remaining for his arrival, Square Enix has not wanted to wait for this to occur, and that is why through his official blog have responded to 10 questions about NieR Replicant, in order to put in context those fans of NieR Automata who did not play the original installment.

Square Enix Answers 10 Questions About NieR Replicant

The Japanese company is aware that there are many players who were introduced to the NieR franchise with the title developed by Platinum Games, and that is why they have wanted to clear up several doubts about NieR Replicant by answering these questions that they themselves have raised. .

NieR Replicant remake compared to original

Between the 10 questions about NieR Replicant that we find in your publication, we think it is important to highlight three of them in particular. On the one hand, about the history of NieR Replicant, the company mentions that NieR emerged as a spin-off of the Drakengard franchise, in which we will play a young man who will try to save the life of his little sister.

The second of the questions that we highlight is about the connection of NieR Replicant with NieR Automata, on which Square Enix ensures that they have great narrative points in common, although both titles are designed to be enjoyed independently.

Finally, the company has also given details about the combat of NieR Replicant, which has been redesigned to give it greater agility, placing it closer to the experience lived in NieR Automata, although without changing completely, maintaining the essence of the original title.

If you want to know in full the 10 questions about NieR Replicant that Square Enix responds, we invite you to enter their blog in the link that we have left above.