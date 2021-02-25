Square Enix has announced two new Final Fantasy 7 mobile games.

Final Fantasy 7 The First Soldier is a battle royale game set in Midgar 30 years before the events of Final Fantasy 7. You play as a SOLDIER candidate and fight for survival.

The gameplay video below reveals The First Soldier to be a mix of third-person shooter action and Final Fantasy-style combat. It’s due out at some point in 2021 on iOS and Android.

The second mobile game is Final Fantasy 7 Ever Crisis, which is described as a “chapter-structured” single-player game that covers the whole of the Final Fantasy 7 timeline, including the events of the original game and the Final Fantasy 7 compilation titles .

That means it includes Final Fantasy 7, Advent Children, Before Crisis, Crisis Core and Dirge of Cerberus. This one is due out at some point in 2022 for iOS and Android. The trailer is below (it looks like a kind of remake demake):