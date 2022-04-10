Square Enix announced that

Kingdom Hearts IV



is under development, and with a video dedicated to the twentieth anniversary of the series by Tetsuya Nomura showed the first trailer of the game, which does not yet have a release date or platforms defined on which it will be released. In the video, Sora makes his comeback in what is called “the Lost Master’s arc”: the hero awakens in Quadratum, a modern and realistic city that is defined by a mysterious supporting actor as “life after the death “, and battles a giant enemy observed by the well-known hooded figures of Organization XIII. At the end of the video you can also see them Goofy and Donald, the historical supporting characters of the series that connect with all the Disney worlds that Sora will go to visit. The style looks much more adult than usual, and it seems that seven years have passed since the last adventure.

Square Enix also announced

Kingdom Hearts Missing-Link



for iOS and Android, with closed beta testing coming in 2022. It is an action game that sees the protagonists embark on an adventure that will take them from Scala ad Caelum to the real world. “We are thrilled to celebrate Kingdom Hearts’ 20th anniversary with the announcement of two new titles,” said series brand manager Ichiro Hazama. “We want to thank the fans for their support over the years, and we can’t wait for them to experience all the adventures that will come for Sora.” In addition to the two unreleased games, Square Enix announced that the final chapter of



Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road

for iOS and Android will arrive in August 2022 as a free update for Kingdom Hearts Union χ Dark Road.