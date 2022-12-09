Square Enix announced very special news for their fans in Latin America. final fantasy 16a game that will be released around the world on June 22, 2023, will have Spanish dubbing for the Latin American region.

All this happens after Naoki Yoshida announced a new trailer – which we already showed you – that came out during the The Game Awards 2022 and that gave us a bit of context of the history of Final Fantasy XVI, in addition to some very specific details of the game such as the summons.

Now, this trailer called Revenge shows us Clive’s motivations that players will discover when the game is released on PS5 during the middle of 2023.

One thing we shouldn’t lose sight of is that Square Enix also revealed that you can pre-order the game in a Collector’s Edition starting December 12.

Final Fantasy XVI reveals the cast of dubbing actors for Latin America

The story of final fantasy 16 takes place in the kingdom of Valisthea—a land blessed with the light of the Mothercrystals, and where peace shudders as the “Blight” phenomenon threatens to destroy its domain.

The fate of this land is decided by the Eikons, powerful and fearsome creatures, and their Dominants, men and women who have been blessed with the ability to call and wield them.

Source: Square Enix

This is the story of Clive Rosfield, a warrior with the title of “First Shield of Rosaria” and who has sworn to protect his younger brother Joshua, the Dominant of Phoenix, the Eikon of Fire. First of all, Clive will find himself involved in a great tragedy and will swear revenge against the Dark Eikon of Ifrit, a mysterious entity that brings calamity with his awakening.

Now, this is the first time that an FF game has been dubbed into Latin Spanish and here we present the cast:

Clive Rosfield: Jose Angel Torres

Joshua Rosfield as Angie Villa

Jill Warrick (girl): Analiz Sánchez

Jill Warrick (young adult): Analiz Sánchez

Cidolfus Telamon: Carlos Segundo

Benedikta Harman: Betzabé Jara

Hugo Kupka: Dan Osorio

Dion Lesage: Armando Guerrero

Barnabas Tharmr: Carlo Vazquez

What comes in the FFXVI collector’s edition?

Square Enix also shared the content that comes in the collector’s edition of final fantasy 16 for PS5.

Source: Square Enix

“Collector’s Box” – A gorgeous box with a metallic sheen, featuring stunning illustration by legendary illustrator Yoshitaka Amano

The FFXVI Game – The base game, including a reversible cover.

Premium Statuette – Phoenix vs Ifrit – A statuette representing a battle between both Eikon – Phoenix and Ifrit

Eikon Collectible Metal Pins – A premium collection of metal pins representing the eight Eikons.

Clive Rosfield Special SteelBook – A SteelBook box with an illustration of Clive Rosfield, the protagonist.

Cloth World Map of Valisthea – A cloth map of Valisthea where the story takes place.

Downloadable Content: Blood Sword – The mythical scarlet steel of Firion, hero of FF II.

Although the idea of ​​this edition sounds great, we also have to tell you that it is exclusive to the Square Enix store and it is likely that it will end quickly.

There will also be a deluxe edition which comes with the game, cloth world map of Valisthea and Clive Rosfield’s SteelBook. It must be emphasized that this edition will be available in stores.

