Square Enix has announced Paranormasight: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, a new single-player supernatural mystery adventure in the style of a 2D visual novel, which will be released on March 9, 2023 on Nintendo Switch and March 8, 2023 on PC via Steam. Paranormasight﻿: The Seven Mysteries of Honjo, set during the Shōwa era (1926-89) in the Sumida district of Tokyo, is a collection of ghost stories in which the protagonists possess the power to curse. The player will investigate the mysteries of Honjo from the point of view of various cursed characters. During the day he will explore creepy areas of the city, solving puzzles. At night, it will be possible to hunt or flee from other cursed. The whole style of play will recall that of the visual novels, therefore with a menu to choose from a list of available situations.