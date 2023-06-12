Yesterday there was not only a presentation of Xbox Games Showcasebut there was also a pre-launch event for final fantasy 16, in which we saw the final thanks from the development team. And within this celebration something quite important was announced, that is just the playable demo of the title that introduces the first hours of the game.

The best thing is that you don’t have to wait a minute to get it, because from now on players can enter their console playstation 5 to be able to test it. And something that makes it a better experience is precisely that the prologue of the title can be played in its entirety, and the data can be passed to the final version of the title.

It is worth mentioning, that all this is being done a week before the game is officially released, so players can patiently take the demo to wait for the full game. Same that comes in two editions that are within reach, the standard and the deluxe with steelbook.

This main installment will be a game changer for the franchise as a whole, as the direction leaves the RPG theme behind a bit to become a more action-focused experience. However, that does not mean that the atmosphere is going away, since classic elements such as monsters and mythical creatures that come from the origins return.

Remember that final fantasy 16 the June 22 on PS5. Later it will come to pc.

Via: VGC

Editor’s note: This demo was already available since dawn and I already want to play it right now. But we will have to wait a few hours to finally be able to lend a hand, because you have to work.