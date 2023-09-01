SQUARE ENIX has unveiled all the events and lineup of games it will feature during the Tokyo Game Show 2023to be held from 21 to 24 September. At the moment the titles confirmed by the software house are:

DRAGON QUEST X Online

DRAGON QUEST MONSTERS: The Dark Prince

DRAGON QUEST TREASURES

FINAL FANTASY VII: Ever Crisis

FINAL FANTASY XIII

FINAL FANTASY XVI

FOAMSTARS

Imperial SaGa

Infinity Strash – DRAGON QUEST: The Adventure of Dai

PowerWash Simulator

Romancing SaGa Re;univerSe

Star Ocean: The Second Story R

Here are all the events currently announced by the software house with the Italian timetables. At the moment we do not know if it will be possible to see them in live streaming, the company will reveal more details later.

21 September

2.00 pm – PowerWash Simulator Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Program – New information about the game and its localization in Japanese. It will be presented by Susumu Imadachi and guests will include Furukawa Mirin (Dempagumi.inc), Ken Akaishizawa (localization producer), Ken Rose (localization director) and Daisuke Yamamoto (localization producer).

September 22nd

1:00 pm – SQUARE ENIX Music: Music Program (provisory title) – More details will be revealed later.

(provisory title) – More details will be revealed later. 2.00 pm – Eiko Kano’s Critikano Hit: Tokyo Game Show 2023 Special Episode – A special episode of the Critikano Hit show live from TGS 2023! This special will follow Eiko Kano, Kenta Sakai (Alco and Peace), and Masayuki Kibe (game scenario writer) as they visit the various pavilions of the event to try out the most anticipated games.

September 23rd

08:15 – SaGa Series Tokyo Game Show 2023 Specail Stage – The latest news on the SaGa franchise! It will be presented by Nobuo (of comedy duo PENGUINS), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer) and Kenji Ito (composer).

– The latest news on the SaGa franchise! It will be presented by Nobuo (of comedy duo PENGUINS), Akitoshi Kawazu (SaGa series general director), Masanori Ichikawa (SaGa series producer), Kazuma Oushu (Imperial SaGa Eclipse producer) and Kenji Ito (composer). 12:00 pm – Fall PC Game Festival – More details will be revealed later.

September 24th

04:00 – Infinity Strash – Just Before Release! Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai Game Project Special Announcement Stage – Let’s get ready for the release of the highly anticipated Infinity Strash! Among the guests: Shimofuri Myojo Seiya (comedian), Yurino Okada (celebrity), Takumi Kasai (Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai producer) and presenter Shohei Taguchi.

– Let’s get ready for the release of the highly anticipated Infinity Strash! Among the guests: Shimofuri Myojo Seiya (comedian), Yurino Okada (celebrity), Takumi Kasai (Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai producer) and presenter Shohei Taguchi. 05:30 – Get the Facts – Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – Lots of news on the highly anticipated new spin-off of the franchise in the company of the many beloved monsters that inhabit it! Not to be missed for those who await this title with great anticipation.

– Lots of news on the highly anticipated new spin-off of the franchise in the company of the many beloved monsters that inhabit it! Not to be missed for those who await this title with great anticipation. 06:15 – FOAMSTARS Party in Tokyo Game Show 2023 – The first event dedicated to FOAMSTARS in the company of many guests. Tons of new information about the game will also be released!

– The first event dedicated to FOAMSTARS in the company of many guests. Tons of new information about the game will also be released! 08:00 – Final Fantasy XIV Letter from the Producer LIVE Part LXXIX – The new episode of Letter from the Producer LIVE will be held live from TGS 2023! Thanks to it, new details about patch 6.5 “Growing Light” will be released. Presented by Naoki Yoshida (Final Fantasy XIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (Final Fantasy XIV global community director).

We just have to wait to discover all the surprises that SQUARE ENIX has in store for us during the Tokyo Game Show 2023.

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu