Square Enix announced that the RPG franchise Voice of Cards Trilogy and the set Voice of Cards Trilogy + DLC is now available digitally for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam.

Voice of Cards Trilogy contains all three games in the series: The Isle Dragon Roars, The Forsaken Maiden, and The Beasts of Burden. Players can also purchase the trilogy set with a DLC which contains all three titles and their downloadable content. All three turn-based combat adventures within the franchise can now be enjoyed in one collection.

In addition, Voice of Cards is now available for mobile with all three aforementioned titles available for iOS and Android devices. Players can enjoy a free demo which was also made available for consoles and PC.

Source: Square Enix

The Isle Dragon Roars Chapter 0, is available for mobile devices. Chapter 0 serves as a prologue revealing what happened the day before the events within the first game in the series.

We also recommend: Review: Voice of Cards: The Forsaken Maiden – A good next step in this RPG saga

What comes in each Voice of Cards DLC?

As we already mentioned, Voice of Cards will soon receive a lot of DLC and we tell you what each one is about:

The Isle Dragon Roars includes a special set inspired by NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…:

Bereft’s Dress – New outfits for the protagonist, Mar and Melanie’s outfits.

Emil’s Card Pattern – Changes the design on the back of the card to something similar to Emil’s clothing.

Emil Avatar – Changes the player’s avatar to a design resembling Emil.

Emil’s Dice – Swaps the dice for a design emblazoned with Emil’s face.

“Grimoire Weiss” Board – Change the battle board and accessories for designs inspired by Grimoire Weiss.

Library Table – Changes the layout of the table to resemble a certain library.

Music by Devola – Swap the general background music for a soundtrack reminiscent of the journeys of a certain young man who fought to save his sister.

Pixel Art Set – Changes all character and enemy artwork to pixel art.

The Forsaken Maiden includes the following set inspired by NieR:Automata:

Puppet Costume – An additional design for the costumes of the protagonist, Laty and Lac.

YoRHa Emblem – Replaces the design on the back of the cards with the YoRHa emblem.

2B Avatar – A 2B-inspired design for the player’s avatar, which can be used on the world map.

Dice Automata – A skin for your dice inspired by Pod..

“The Copied City” Board – A battle board and gem box inspired by “The Copied City.

Machine Life Forms Table – A gaming table inspired by machine life forms.

Resistance “Jukebox” – Allows you to change the background music to another reminiscent of the androids who fought to the death for the good of humanity.

Pixel Art Set – Changes all character and enemy artwork to pixel art.

The Beasts of Burden includes items inspired by the award-winning mobile RPG game, NieR Re[in]carnation:

Decorations inspired by “Those in the Cage” – New costumes for the heroine of the game and her companions.

Pattern for the manual – The back of the card follows the pattern of a manual for experts.

Mama Avatar – Avatar design inspired by Mama.

Story Collector Dice – Dice with patterns inspired by Mama and Carrier.

“The Cage” Board – Board and accessories inspired by “The Cage”.

Help Desk – Desk inspired by the random summon screen.

“Reincarnation” Melody – A soundtrack reminiscent of a certain tale of the girl and the monster

“Pixel Art” Set – Changes all character and enemy illustrations to “pixel art”

Excited for all this content? Don’t forget we’re in discord and that you can follow our news on Google news.