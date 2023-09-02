













Square Enix and AstralShift present Little Goody Two Shoes, a horror fairy tale you should know









According to the information revealed by Square Enix, Little Goody Two Shoes is a narrative horror adventure that takes you on a journey into a fairy tale. where your choices are very important in order to survive.

In this video game take the role of Elise, a cheating and ambitious girl whose dream is to become filthy rich. One day, Elise discovers a pair of red slippers – certainly beautiful – that were buried in the backyard of her house.

When she finds them, Elise becomes haunted and embarks on an adventure that takes her deep into the heart of a mysterious forest. Our protagonist will have to choose between following her dream or having a much more humble life. You will be the one who will choose how this story ends.

The release date says it will be available soon, however there is no confirmed launch sale to give us a better idea.

Square Enix: What releases do you have for the rest of 2023?

As Little Goody Two Shoes comes out, Square Enix has more releases at the door that you should know about and here we are going to introduce you:

Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis – September 7 – iOS, Android

Infinity Strash: Dragon Quest The Adventure of Dai – September 28 – PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Star Ocean: The Second Story R – November 2 – PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5

Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince – December 1 – Nintendo Switch

