During a meeting with shareholders Square Enix he stated that he meant strengthen the organization of internal development to improve the realization of major games and new IPs and the pace of publication. He has also not ruled out the arrival of new remasters of the most famous games in his catalog.

As we know Takashi Kiryu recently became the new CEO of Square Enix, succeeding Yosuke Matsuda, and he would seem to have clear ideas on what are the problems that have plagued the latest games and consequently it is clear in the coming months there will be various changes within the company.

During the meeting, one of the shareholders pointed out that the Japanese company has longer publication intervals between the releases of its games than other publishers in the gaming market. In this regard, a spokesman replied that Square Enix intends to enhance internal development, to facilitate the work not only of triple A games but also of new IPs.

“I will refrain from going into specifics, but we believe that strengthening our internal development organization will be helpful as the difficulty in developing major titles is becoming extremely high. We hope this strengthening will help develop not only major games, but but also of new IPs under the new management team.”