SQUARE ENIX announced a free title coming on April 24th on Steam. It’s about SQUARE ENIX AI Tech Preview: THE PORTOPIA SERIAL MURDER CASEan educational demonstration of the Natural Language Processing applied to the 1983 title “The Portopia Serial Murder Case” created by Yuji Horiifather of the series of DRAGON QUEST.

Natural Language Processing (natural language processing) is a technology that allows computers to derive meaning from natural language, what we use in everyday communication. Learning conducted on a large set of textual data allows the system to understand complex textual input (NLU) and generate responses comparable to those written by humans (NLG).

To make it possible to interact with a computer using natural language the computer must understand what its human interlocutor is trying to tell itregardless of the wording chosen. Natural language understanding is an area of ​​NLP research that aims to make computers understand natural language correctly, the meaning of which can often be ambiguous. Throughout this game the NLU is used to help a trainee detective understand the player’s instructions.

Below we show you the announcement trailer and a gameplay video.

SQUARE ENIX AI Tech Preview: THE PORTOPIA SERIAL MURDER CASE – Announce Trailer

Gameplay

Source: SQUARE ENIX Street Gematsu