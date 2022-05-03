Yesterday, as you probably already know, Square Enix sold Crystal Dynamics, Eidos Montreal and Square Enix Montreal to Embracer Group for a sum of $ 300 million. An operation that is undoubtedly very important and which has given rise to various speculations according to which the objective of the Japanese company is actually to “lighten” in view of an acquisition. Speaking of which, VentureBeat reporter Jeff Grubb claims to have heard rumors that Square Enix will come soon acquired by Sony PlayStationbut gets his hands on saying he can’t confidently confirm the veracity of such rumors.

Grubb himself yesterday had launched the hypothesis of a possible acquisition of Square Enix on Twitter. In his opinion, the sale of the Western teams allowed the company to streamline, thus becoming more palatable for an acquisition. Not only that, for Grubb also all the interest of the CEO of Square Enix in NFT and blockchain is just a strategy to ensnare investors and maximize the results of an acquisition negotiation. In all of this however, Grubb had claimed that he has no idea if there is indeed a transaction going on.

Grubb later returned to the subject, this time claiming that he heard rumors about one possible acquisition of Square Enix by Sonybut not having enough information about it to say it with any certainty.

“I’ve said this a thousand times before, but there is always someone who doesn’t know: You never get enough information to report an acquisition with certainty. Sony’s acquisition of Square Enix was the big rumor. But I can’t confirm it. And I still don’t know, “says Grubb.

“The way these things work, no one wants to talk to us about acquisitions because of the legal consequences. You now know as much as I do. I believe Square Enix is ​​in the best position for an acquisition. But that doesn’t mean anything. These deals can fail. or be completely upset. It always happens. ”

History teaches us that delicate operations costing hundreds of millions of dollars, if not billions, are unlikely to be leaked to the rooftops. In fact, the acquisition of Bungie by Sony or that of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft were real thunderbolts from the blue that no deep throat had anticipated.