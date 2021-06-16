Is called Shark the latest creation born from the dust of the British dreams GTO Engineering, a company that, in order to dream, looks to the past of the automobile. Inspiration comes straight from the world’s most desirable classic car, the Ferrari 250 GTO, a jewel of the high collection that in the auctions of the sector now changes hands for figures exceeding 40 million euros. The car, which from the renderings shows a very close resemblance to the original 1960s model, is still in the definition phase. At the moment, designers and planners are focused on the interior, which must be welcoming, but above all as beautiful as the bodywork.

The reason is explained by the founder of GTO Engineering, Mark Lyon: “Those who buy a Shark will spend more time inside than outside the car. Therefore we believe it is essential to give customers everything that can be expected from a real sports car: simplicity and involvement while driving “. As for the name of the car, the word shark, in Italian, “Reflects the appearance of the car, its instinct, its speed”. According to sources close to the project heard from Autocar, the new supercar in retro style of GTO Engineering, which for nearly thirty years has specialized in the restoration and repair of classic racing Ferraris, will weigh less than a thousand kilos.

Ferrari 250 GTO, the most expensive specimen ever

A real featherweight, obtained thanks to the most modern technologies that are combined with the ancient art of sheet metal beating. The car, explained by the GTO Engineering workshop, is built entirely by hand, “To celebrate the best of 1960s motorsport with pluses of mechanical innovations derived from modern motorsport”. The body wraps around a tubular steel frame with aluminum substructures and a carbon fiber body like those used on modern Formula 1. The doors and bonnet will be made of aluminum, as on the Ferrari 250 GTO. The glorious berlinetta from Maranello was the inspiring muse, but the design of the Shark is much more modern, with some unprecedented twists like the double hump on the roof. A tribute to the model of the past is the four-liter V12 engine with four overhead camshafts. It is not known how many horses it will have, we will find out in the course of the next month, but from the English company they swear that under the hood they will do everything to “Entertain the pilot”. Hard not to believe.