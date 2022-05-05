Sinaloa.- Five days before the celebration of Mother’s Daythe civil pantheon encounters debris, tree leaves, and garbage, but also crews that work at forced marches in their cleaning to welcome visitors on May 10 in Culiacán.

In the street, bags full of waste and rubble are piled up that individuals accumulate after remodeling or cleaning their graves.

Cleaning

Leaf litter covers the spaces between the graves and the remains of withered funeral wreaths accumulate anywhere.

Broom in hand is Alfredo Mendoza. His fight seems useless. He sweeps up a space and fills a bag, and the trees cover it again with the old leaves. “There is a lot of leaves… against the trees it is impossible… it is the date they throw the leaves”, he commented.

Heavy machinery removes the graves and piles up more rubble, while the crew is busy sweeping the cemetery.

Leopoldo Tostado, in charge of the Civil Pantheon, the most visited in the municipality, reported on a large number of workers dedicated to cleaning the cemetery. “There are 14 boys. Right now, those from various services are supporting us to peel off the walls, the walls of the pantheon. Also the garbage collectors, ”he said.

In the commitment to have a decent space for the visitthe municipal official assured that employees from other areas of the City Council, such as Cleaning and Cleaning, Patching, Parks and Gardens, are involved.

“Those from Bacheo are also going to support us to give details to the streets and the pipes to fill the water tanks,” he said.