The Canapino family is synonymous with motorsport. Also of excellence, with an outstanding Alberto as a car preparer and an Agustín four-time champion of Road Tourism. But father and son have just doubled down with the launch of Squadra Canapino, the new project that for now put the focus on the TC but in which they have even bigger aspirations.

“We don’t want it to be just a TC team or race cars, for there in the future we can cover other things“, Agustín slipped in the presentation of the new family platform, which in 2021 will be dedicated exclusively to TC, with the Chevrolet of the four-time champion, although it will also attend the car of TC Track of Matias Canapino, the youngest of the brothers, who will pass into the orbit of the Rus Med Team.

Justly Mauro medina, the manager of the Rus Med Team, became a partner of the Canapinos in this project. He will be the one who manages the commercial and marketing area, a task that Agustín and Alberto have been dealing with until now.

“My old man is like my Gallardo, as I say, but now we incorporated Consultora Med with the sole objective of being better. We felt that we had to be better with our image and our sponsors, because we were doing it ourselves and we were not doing it completely well. as can Mauro and his group. But the equipment is devised and made by my old man. We are related but they are different teams “, clarified Agustín.

And he added: “Personally (the issue of sponsors), I took a lot of time because we did it with my old man. Today we professionalize it and we do it better. And I’m going to be able to concentrate much more and better on driving the car and being in the fine part of the set-up with my old man. “

It was then that Alberto said that they do not rule out in the future incorporating Squadra Canapino in other activities: “Squadra is a team, we don’t necessarily have to be in motorsportWe do not rule out doing other types of activities always with the premise of excellence “.

“For now, the objective is to be as effective as possible within the TC and recover the 1, which is not easy. Therefore, the answer for now is ‘no, we will not participate in another category in the immediate future'” , explained in the virtual press conference in which he participated Clarion.

The launch also included a redesign on Agustín Canapino’s branding, which will sport the number 86 with which he made his motorsport debut. “It is a beautiful moment, it is a start over what we are doing together with my old man, Mauro and the sponsors. Also for that reason the choice of 86, the number with which I started. It’s like a debut“, he remarked.

Asked about what he felt when he had his last name on a team for the first time, Alberto, who will be the sports director of Squadra Canapino, confessed: “It is strong, it is different to have the word Canapino. There are many years in motorsport, a last stage doubly enjoyed with Agustin. This different approach and a different group excite me and renew my desire to continue in motorsport. “

Mauro Medina, for his part, was pleased to be part of the reef project. “I am extremely grateful to the Canapino family. That a star like Agustín allows you to develop in your area as he allowed with many freedoms for us is fundamental,” he concluded.