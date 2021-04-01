Joachim Löw sees the chance of being able to nominate more than the usual 23 players for the European Football Championship because of the corona pandemic. “There is at least the discussion at UEFA that two or three more players can be nominated due to the whole situation,” said the national coach after the bad 1: 2 for the German national team in the World Cup qualification against North Macedonia on Wednesday evening. Löw expects a decision by UEFA about the permitted squad size for the EM by the end of April.

In contrast to previous major tournaments, the national coach does not initially want to nominate more players than will ultimately be allowed in the final round. In the past, the national coach had usually sorted out several players after the first test match in the training camp. Before the 2018 World Cup, it was Leroy Sané, for example. This time the DFB selection has the first of two test options on June 2nd against Denmark and thus only one day after the deadline for the final squad to register with Uefa.

“The date is known to us, so we have to wait and see how many players can be nominated in total,” said Löw. The last European Championship test before the start of the tournament on June 15 in Munich against world champions France is planned for June 7 in Düsseldorf against Latvia. Only in the case of an injury or illness of the nominated players confirmed by a Uefa doctor can the DFB retrospectively nominate for the tournament until their first own group game.

Who will Löw nominate in May?

The DFB selection starts three days after the Bundesliga final on May 25th in their training camp in Seefeld in Tyrol. Players who reach the Champions League final on May 29 in Istanbul with their club will not be available to Löw in the first week. The training camp in Austria ends on June 6th. This is followed by the game against Latvia and another short break before the German entourage moves to the EM quarters in Herzogenaurach on June 10th.

Who will be there for the time being remains unclear. The three World Cup qualifiers against Iceland (3: 0), Romania (1: 0) and North Macedonia (1: 2) were Löw’s last chance to see before the German squad was nominated. The national coach will name the 20 field players and three goalkeepers on May 18 or 19. On June 1st, the 24 European Championship participants must report the final European Championship squad to Uefa.

Due to the defeat against North Macedonia, the discussion about a possible DFB comeback of Thomas Müller (31) and / or Mats Hummels (32) is gaining momentum again. Jerome Boateng does not seem to play a role in the discussions at the moment. Even his honorary president at FC Bayern, Uli Hoeneß, would not bring Boateng back to the EM. “The question cannot be answered today because of the one game,” said Löw evasively. The coaching team will “think intensively and check everything”.

These players seem to have their place safe right now:

Goal: Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern), Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona)

Defense: Emre Can (Borussia Dortmund), Matthias Ginter (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Marcel Halstenberg (RB Leipzig), Lukas Klostermann (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rüdiger (FC Chelsea), Niklas Süle (FC Bayern)

Midfield: Leon Goretzka (FC Bayern), Ilkay Gündogan (Manchester City), Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern), Toni Kroos (Real Madrid), Florian Neuhaus (Borussia Mönchengladbach)

Offensive: Serge Gnabry (FC Bayern), Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea), Leroy Sané (FC Bayern), Timo Werner (FC Chelsea)

These players have a realistic chance of a place in the squad:

Goal: Bernd Leno (Arsenal FC), Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt)

Defense: Robin Gosens (Atalanta Bergamo), Robin Koch (Leeds United), Jonathan Tah (Bayer Leverkusen)

Midfield: Julian Draxler (Paris Saint-Germain), Jonas Hofmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach), Jamal Musiala (FC Bayern)

Offensive: Thomas Müller (FC Bayern), Amin Younes (Eintracht Frankfurt)

These players currently only have outsider chances:

Ridle Baku (VfL Wolfsburg), Julian Brandt (Borussia Dortmund), Mats Hummels (Borussia Dortmund), Jérôme Boateng (Bayern Munich), Thilo Kehrer (Paris Saint-Germain), Philipp Max (PSV Eindhoven), Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund) , Luca Waldschmidt (Benfica Lisbon), Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund), Niklas Stark (Hertha BSC), Nadiem Amiri (Bayer Leverkusen), Nico Schulz (Borussia Dortmund), Benjamin Henrichs (RB Leipzig), Suat Serdar (Schalke 04).