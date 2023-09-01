The Spanish national coach, Luis de la Fuente, announced this Friday the list of the 23 footballers called up to play the two matches corresponding to the qualifying phase for Euro 2024. The expectation was maximum to know who would be chosen by the coach in his third call as senior coach, but also for listening to his statements about all the controversy caused by Luis Rubiales and the applause in the Assembly.
The press conference began with a brief intervention by the coach before addressing the media and announcing the list of summoned:
“I would like to start by explaining what I experienced during the Assembly on Friday. I am not a judge, I am a football coach. Thank you for your understanding. Given the social repercussions of my applause, I want to take advantage of this space to explain the situation experienced there. I have received harsh criticism I think they are totally deserved, I’m sorry, I understand it and I apologize. These are facts that are unjustifiable. We thought we were at a farewell ceremony for a leader. I was not prepared, I ask for my most sincere apologies. This does not represent my way of acting. I will always be on the side of equality and respect. I have always had an impeccable behavior. We all remember what happened during the triumph of our players. Neither Jenni nor the rest of the teammates are responsible for what happened there. I want congratulate the players again. I want to talk about football again. Thank you very much”, said the coach.
– Goalkeeper: Unai Simón (Athletic Club), Kepa (Chelsea), and David Raya (Arsenal)
– Defenses: Carvajal (Real Madrid), César Azpilicueta (Atlético de Madrid), Le Normand (Real Sociedad), David García (Osasuna), Pau Torres (Aston Villa), Laporte (Al Nassr), Alex Balde (FC Barcelona) and Gayá (Valencia). )
– Midfielders: Rodri (Manchester City), Gavi (FC Barcelona), Mikel Merino and Martín Zubimendi (Real Sociedad), Álex Baena (Villarreal) and Fabián Ruiz (PSG)
– Front: Morata (Atletico Madrid), Joselu (Real Madrid), Marco Asensio (PSG), Dani Olmo (Leipzig), Nico Williams (Athletic Club), Abel Ruiz (Braga) and Lamine Yamal (FC Barcelona)
When will the Spanish team play?
The Spanish team will play two official matches in this FIFA break, the first of the 2023/24 season. Spain will face the teams of Georgia and Cyprus on their way to qualify for the next Euro Cup that will be held in Germany in 2024.
Fifth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Georgia vs. Spain
Date: Friday September 8
Hour: 18:00
Stadium: Boris Paichadze National Stadium, Tbilisi (Georgia)
Sixth day of the qualifying phase for Euro 2024
Game: Spain vs Cyprus
Date: Tuesday September 12
Hour: 20:45
Stadium: New Los Cármenes Stadium, Granada (Spain)
What is the group of the Spanish team?
Spain is part of group A, and in addition to Georgia and Cyprus there are also Scotland and Norway. Currently the Spanish team occupies fourth place, but let’s remember that they have two games less than the leaders, since in the last break Spain did not play qualifying games because they were playing in the Final Four of the UEFA Nations League.
Classification of Group A of qualification for the Eurocopa 2024
|
POSITION
|
EQUIPMENT
|
POINTS
|
1
|
Scotland
|
12
|
2
|
Georgia
|
4
|
3
|
Norway
|
4
|
4
|
Spain
|
3
|
5
|
Cyprus
|
0
