Atlético joined Moussa Dembélé this week and thereby reinforces their attack for the second part of the season. The 24-year-old forward is the player who replaces Diego Costa, who decided to leave the Madrid team. The Madrid club keeps a non-mandatory purchase option on the striker, who did not have this season at Olympique de Lyon. The sports management understood that after Costa’s departure the team was very short in the attack point.

And that with the change the Atletico wins. Costa had hardly participated in the team and Dembélé can be a plus. The French footballer knows that Luis Suárez is the starting theoretician, although he arrives willing to have minutes. That ambition and hunger that the forward has shown in these first training sessions is very good for the team.

Manu Sánchez headed to Osasuna, since the left back was hardly going to have opportunities to play against Hermoso and Lodi. The campus is closed, unless Saponjic can leave, a player who does not count for Simeone. The forward has never wanted to leave the rojiblanca entity, although he could do so in this winter market. In principle, there will be no more movements in a team that feels strong and eager to fight for the title.

The idea of ​​the sports management is to continue with the current squad. The calendar, due to the Cup defeat against Cornellà, gives Atlético a break, but the Champions League will arrive in February and Simeone knows that he will need all his squad. The idea is that nobody comes out. Atlético is in an excellent position to successfully fight for the championship and weakening the group is not in anyone’s plans.

A team unrelated to everything that is commented on from the outside. Simeone and his team continue with game by game. Nobody gets off that wheel. Neither President Cerezo nor the last employee. The slogan is clear. Eibar matters. Nothing more than the Basque team. And then Valencia. El Cholo does not change the road map and nobody skips that script. Within the team, nobody wants to enter into the debates and comments about the possible favoritism of Atlético in LaLiga. The title option is feasible, but the championship is not even halfway there, leaving a world ahead. That is what will come out of the mouth of Cholo and his players in their statements.

