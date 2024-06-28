The missed lap

Tenth place in SQ3without even having the chance to play for the grid position in the crucial qualifying phase. The Austrian weekend really couldn’t have started worse for Charles Leclercwho was hampered in Sprint qualifying by one sudden shutdown of the power unit just as he was entering the track to do his lap.

Sudden problem

After the anti-stall intervention the car turned off and quickly restarting it wasn’t enough for Leclerc, who by a handful of seconds he didn’t have time to complete his fastest lap. After having asked in vain for explanations on the radio about what happened, the Monegasque #16 appeared in front of the journalists’ microphones without an answer on what happened to the power unit of his SF-24. “I do not know what happened – he admitted to the microphones Sky Sports F1 at the end of the session – I was in the pit lane and the anti-stall kicked in, and then everything shut down“.

Leclerc’s comment

“The team told me that we will talk about it when I get back to the pits – Leclerc added again – but obviously I just got out of the car and I’m here, so I don’t know“. Sainz’s fifth place finish behind the two McLarens and Russell nevertheless confirms that Ferrari is the third/fourth force at the moment also on the Spielberg track: “We weren’t extremely strong, but we could definitely do better than tenth place. – concluded Leclerc – so this result is a bit disappointing. We’ll look at what happened and tomorrow we’ll try to do a good Sprint race and get back in front”.