During Nintendo Direct this afternoon BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment he announced SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIESthe video game based on the hit anime SPYxFAMILY.

As the name itself suggests, in SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES we will step into the little girl’s shoes Anya to experience an adventure full of minigames and memorable moments to write down in the diary through lots of photos to take.

The title will be available in 2024 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam. Below we can see the announcement trailer and some images of the game.

SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES – Announcement Trailer

SPY x FAMILY MAKES ITS VIDEO GAME DEBUT WITH SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES Bandai Namco Europe brings the beloved manga series to consoles and PC in 2024 Milan, 14 September 2023 – The Forger family makes their video game debut with the new SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES by Bandai Namco Europe. Based on the SPY x FAMILY manga and anime series, players will take control of Anya Forger, an orphan with telepathic abilities who was adopted by Loid Forger. The game is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and will be released in 2024. Some features of SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES: See SPY x FAMILY through Anya’s eyes – Assigned by Eden College to keep a photo diary, players must take memorable photos of Anya, completing her diary through outings that include parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums and museums.

– Assigned by Eden College to keep a photo diary, players must take memorable photos of Anya, completing her diary through outings that include parks, beaches, dog parks, aquariums and museums. Take photos when Anya finds something interesting – Find something that catches Anya’s attention to take photos of her, her family and friends. Good photos will be saved as Anya’s memories.

Find something that catches Anya’s attention to take photos of her, her family and friends. Good photos will be saved as Anya’s memories. Lots of fun and mini-games – A variety of over 15 mini-games are available for players. Enjoy games based on typical scenes from the anime: from bowling to training with Yor, to earn points and unlock costumes and items.

– A variety of over 15 mini-games are available for players. Enjoy games based on typical scenes from the anime: from bowling to training with Yor, to earn points and unlock costumes and items. Create your own style – Customize the Forgers with unlockable costumes and other items to create your own style and increase the fun of the game even more. Also use photo mode to create the perfect portrait of the Forger family! SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES will arrive for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2024. For more information about titles from Bandai Namco Europe please visit: https://www.bandainamcoent.euor follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BandaiNamcoEU. Join the conversation on Twitter at https://www.twitter.com/BandaiNamcoEU.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment