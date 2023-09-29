BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment as a publisher and Groove Box in those of developer they announce a first release date for SPYxANYA: Operation Memories. The title, the first video game based on the famous anime by SPYxFAMILYit will come up Nintendo Switch in Japan next December 21, 2023while the versions PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 will follow in an unspecified window 2024. The PS5 and Switch versions will also be available in physical format, while the PS4 version will be distributed digitally only.

For physical editions there is a standard version and a “Going Out” which includes, in addition to a copy of the game, a set of special items which includes a tote bag, acrylic key ring, holographic sticker and a themed adhesive tape SPYxFAMILY. The details of the are also shared Digital Deluxe Editionwhich will include the “Deluxe Going Out Pack” with the “Bond Dress” and the “Bond Hat” for Anya, as well as the bonus “Director Chimera Hat”. With the first print run of distributed copies, both physical and digital, you will be entitled to another DLC, theAgentSet For Loid, Anya, Yor And Bond.

In the West SPYxANYA: Operation Memories will be launched on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam in 2024but we don’t yet have a precise date.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Street Gematsu