BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment reminds us that from today it is available in Europe SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIESthe first console game based on the hit animated series SPYxFAMILY.

SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam and below we can see the launch trailer and read further details.

SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES – Launch Trailer

CAPTURE THE BEST FORGER MOMENTS IN SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES, NOW AVAILABLE ON CONSOLES AND PC Bandai Namco Europe announces the launch of SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES, the first video game dedicated to the popular anime and manga series Spy x Family, now available for PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™ and PC via STEAM®. In SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES, players will be able to create and cherish some joyful moments with Anya Forger, an orphan with telepathic abilities adopted by Loid Forger. Tasked with creating and completing a photo diary for Eden College, players will take memorable photographs of Anya during fun family outings in various settings, including the park, the beach, the dog park, the aquarium and museum. SPYxANYA: OPERATION MEMORIES includes over 15 minigames based on some popular scenes from the anime, ranging from a game of bowling to a training session with Yor. Through minigames, players can earn points that they can use to unlock over 80 unique costumes and field trip items, including outfits, accessories and hairstyles for Anya, Loid, Yor and Bond.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment