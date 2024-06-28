SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories is centered on little Anya Forger , which players will guide to search for happy moments with his family, to immortalize with his camera. For those who don’t know, Anya is an orphan with telepathic abilities adopted by Loid Forger, a spy on a special mission.

Publisher Bandai Namco Europe has announced the availability of SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and PC (you can find it on STEAM). It costs €49.99 in the standard edition and €69.99 in the deluxe edition. The latter includes several additional costume packs. This is the first video game dedicated to the very popular Japanese series Spy x Family which includes anime and manga and which is receiving a lot of acclaim all over the world.

A game for families

Our objective in the game will be to create and complete a photo journal for Eden College, taking memorable photos of Anya and her family. Then we will go on trips to find the right places, such as the park, the beach, the dog park, the aquarium and the museum. There is also a nice trailer to accompany the launch of the game. Let’s see it.

In total, SPY×ANYA: Operation Memories includes more than 15 mini games, all focusing on some of the anime’s most beloved scenes. For example, we have a game of bowling, a training session with Yor (the adoptive mother) and so on.

By overcoming the challenges posed by the mini games, players will earn points to spend to unlock over 80 unique costumes and outing items, including clothes, accessories and hairstyles for Anya, Loid, Yor and Bond.